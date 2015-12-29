Majid Majidi laments negative reactions to his epic on Prophet Muhammad (S)

TEHRAN -- World-renowned director Majid Majidi has lamented the negative reactions that his epic “Muhammad (S), the Messenger of God” received in Iran and the world.

“I thought the movie could open a path to change the world’s perception of Islam, but unfortunately, others have completely closed all ways for the movie to do so; from Saudi Arabia, which prevented Arab countries from screening the film, to the U.S., which feared the movie and didn’t want the true face of Islam to be shown in the world,” he said in ceremony organized in Tehran to commemorate the birth anniversary of the Prophet of Islam (S) on MondayHe also criticized certain people and some religious groups in Iran for their opposition to the film.“All kinds of people have attacked us in such a manner that I wonder what we have done to deserve such behavior,” he stated.“Muhammad (S), the Messenger of God” was Iran’s submission to the best foreign language film category at the 88th Academy Awards. However, it failed to receive nomination.Majidi recently said that he doesn’t want to comment about the Academy’s decision to exclude the film from the Oscars.“A present I don’t want to talk about this issue,” he said and added, “I have some significant material of which I will inform our people in the future.”Photo: Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi speaks at a meeting held in Tehran on December 28, 2015 to celebrate the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (S). (Tasnim/Erfan Kuchari)MMS/YAWEND