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[eco][top]@h= 47 countries send 145 trade delegations to Iran in 9 months@b= Tehran Times Economic DeskTEHRAN – Iran hosted 145 trade delegations from 47 countries during the first nine months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-December 21, 2015), said an official with the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran.Mir-Aboutaleb Badri added that 70 delegations came from Europe and America, 41 delegations came from Asia and Pacific, and 34 delegations came from Africa, the Tasnim news agency reported on Friday.Germany ranked the first with sending 12 delegations, he said, adding that Iraq, Japan, and China ranked the next with sending 11, 8, and 7 delegations, respectively.Lebanon, Oman, Italy, Turkey, Serbia, Venezuela, Britain, South Africa, Kazakhstan, India, Russia, the Netherlands, Indonesia, Brazil, South Korea, Poland, Thailand, and the Czech Republic dispatched between 3 and 6 delegations to Iran.Pakistan, Switzerland, France, Hungary, Azerbaijan, Tunisia, Belgium, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Croatia, Kenya, Equatorial Guinea, Lithuania, Malaysia, New Zealand, Niger, Norway, Armenia, Afghanistan, Algeria, Austria, Ukraine, Uganda, and Spain dispatched between 1 and 3 delegations.Italy sent the largest delegation in November 2015, comprising 360 persons, headed by Deputy Economic Development Minister Carlo Calenda.