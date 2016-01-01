Painter Farah Osuli brings violence into focus in new collection

TEHRAN – Prominent Iranian painter Farah Osuli has spotlighted the violence in the world in her new collection, which is currently on display in an exhibition at Dastan 2 Gallery in Tehran.

She was inspired by some artworks by renowned Western artists to create the collection entitled “Wounded Virtue” in a style common during the Safavid-era, Osuli told the Persian service of Honaronline on Friday.“I have made use of Western paintings like the painting of Mona Lisa in this collection, and have used my own personal technique on each painting focusing on violence, especially violence against women,” she said.“Each painting contains a main figure surrounded by poems by (Iranian contemporary artists) Forugh Farrokhzad and Ahmad Shamlu,” she added.“I have also repeated a word in the paintings many times and have turned them into a motif in my works; words like ‘killing’ that we hear every day,” she said.Pointing to one of her works inspired by an old photo taken during the war in Vietnam, she explained, “The world used to be impressed by a photo in older times, but today we see many photos like these in our every-day life. This is great pain and it should not become a usual thing in our lives.“In this collection, I aim to say that violence still exists but its form has changed. For example, in one of my paintings the soldier is wearing a helmet belonging to one period of time, while his clothes belong to another specific period.“The name of each painting contains the name of the original artist, my own name and the name of the poet whose poetry are used in the painting, to show all three of us have been involved in creating the painting,” she concluded.The exhibition runs until January 18 at the gallery located at 6 Bidar St., Fereshteh Ave.Photo: A painting from Farah Osuli’s new series “Wounded Virtue” is on display in an exhibition at Dastan 2 Gallery in Tehran on December 31, 2015. (Honaronline/Ehsan Naqabat)RM/YAWEND