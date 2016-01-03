TEHRAN - Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon discussed Saudi Arabia’s execution of Shia cleric Sheikh Nimr al-Nimr over telephone on Sunday.

Zarif condemned the execution as anti-humanitarian and against international rules.The Iranian foreign minister discussed the issue in phone calls to a number of regional counterparts as well.The minister cited the execution as “another step in continuation of sectarian policies” pursued the Saudi government.SP/P