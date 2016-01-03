Benevolent Iranian builds 236 schools, eying 1,000

TEHRAN — An 80-year old Iranian philanthropist from Khomeyni Shahr, Isfahan province, who has already built 236 schools, is wishing to build up to 1,000 schools.

Mohammad Taqi Davarpanah, who could never go to school himself, has built 236 schools in poor districts of 10 provinces in the country.Davarpanah said that he has built the first school in his hometown and named it after his late father, IRIB reported.He put all his money into this charitable deed and endowed his wealth to a foundation aiming at school construction.Davarpanah who was a shepherd when he was a young boy is now a businessman and one of the most famous philanthropists in the country.MQ