TEHRAN – The designer of the official poster for the 34th edition of the Fajr Film Festival, Majid Barzegar, has elaborated on his work, which bears an image of celebrated Iranian stage and screen actor Khosro Shakibai (1944-2008).

“Shakibai is one of the symbols of Iranian cinema after the 1979 Islamic Revolution,” Barzegar said in a press release published on Sunday.He called Shakibai “a kind, noble, popular and moderate personality who possessed all the characteristics of Iranian cinema.”He later explained how he chose the image for the poster and said, “We did not want to choose a picture that reminded one of his specific movies, and that is why I decided to work on an image based on a painting.“I asked artist Bozorgmehr Hosseinpur to create a painting of Shakibai based on a photo from Amir Abedi, the well-known photographer of Iranian cinema,” Barzegar said.Abedi gave Barzegar a photo that displayed Shakibai in a scene from “The Shared Agony” directed by Yasamin Malek-Nasr in 1994.“I believe the poster is an entirely genuine Iranian work that introduces Iranian cinema through a character everybody liked and still likes,” he stated.“We actually chose a legend of Iranian cinema as the main subject of the poster for the Fajr Film Festival this year,” he concluded.The poster was unveiled during a press conference in Tehran on Saturday.The festival will be held in Tehran from February 1 to 11.Photo: The official poster for the 34th Fajr Film FestivalRM/YAWEND