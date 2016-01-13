Senior Afghan diplomats to visit Iran

TEHRAN – Afghan Foreign Minister Salahuddin Rabbani in a meeting with Iranian Ambassador to Kabul Mohammad Reza Bahrami said that a number of senior Afghan Foreign Ministry officials will travel to Tehran soon.

Rabbani said that Afghanistan opposes tension between Islamic countries and wants to settle disputes between Iran and Saudi Arabia, IRNA reported on Wednesday.Bahrami outlined Iran's viewpoints on recent regional events and then the two sides discussed disputes between Iran and Saudi Arabia.Referring to a memorandum of understanding previously signed by Tehran and Kabul, Bahrami proposed that joint economic cooperation commission be held in Tehran during a meeting between the foreign ministers of the two countries.SP/P