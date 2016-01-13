TEHRAN — The Russian developers of Telegram messaging app have agreed to block channels with immoral content, said Iranian Communications and Information Technology Minister Mahmoud Vaezi on Wednesday.

“After our correspondence with Telegram headquarters in Russia, they announced that any channels reported by the (Iranian) Communications and Information Technology Ministry will be blocked,” Vaezi explained, according to Nasim.Some channels that refused to comply with the regulations of the Islamic Republic of Iran have been blocked, he added.On electoral campaigns on social networks, Vaezi said the ministry will closely monitor the candidates’ activities, adding the ministry will enact a prospective directive by the Guardian Council, Interior Ministry, and other responsible organizations.The Majlis and Assembly of Experts elections will be held on February 26.MQ/SP