Rouhani to submit draft national budget bill to Majlis Sunday

TEHRAN – President Hassan Rouhani will present the draft national budget bill for the next fiscal year (March 2016-2107) to the Majlis on Sunday, Vice President for Parliamentary Affairs Majid Ansari announced on Saturday.

Ansar also said the president will also deliver the six five-year development plan to the parliament on Sunday.The vice president said the development plan and the budget bill have been drafted based on sustainable development and resistance economy.