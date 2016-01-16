I train hard to win gold at Rio 2016: Reza Yazdani

Two-time world champion Reza Yazdani says that he is determined to win a gold medal in the 2016 Olympic Games.

The 97kg weight category Thursday finished in first place at the 36th annual Takhti Cup held in Tehran.Yazdani went undefeated in the tournament though local opponent Amir Mohammadi proved a strong rival for him during their finals matchup.“I had flu before the tournament so I wasn’t in top form. I am not satisfied about my performance in the final match but I finished with gold medal.” said Yazdani after his 7-4 victory in the final match.“I will train hard in national team camp. I missed 2012 Olympic gold medal due to injury so I have aimed to achieve gold medal at Rio Olympics,” He added