Rostov striker Azmoun unable to obtain visa for UAE

Rostov Iranian striker Sardar Azmoun has been unable to get visa to participate in his training camp in the United Arab Emirates.

""Because of the crisis in relations between Iran and the UAE, Rostov striker Azmoun can't get a visa and get on the first training camp of our team. The club makes every effort as soon as possible to solve this problem"", the Russian football club stated in a message.Azmoun is now training in Iran, carrying out all the recommendations of the coaching staff.Iran’s Persepolis had already cancelled its winter training camp after the UAE football officials announced that they will not participate in international matches in Iran