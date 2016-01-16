114 airbuses to overhaul IranAir: minister

TEHRAN - Iranian Transport and Urban Development Minister Abbas Akhoundi let slip that his ministry has clinched a deal with the French aircraft maker Airbus to purchase 114 planes, the Tasnim news agency reported on Saturday.

While making no reference to the value of the deal, Minister Akhoundi said the planes will join the aging fleet of IranAir, the airline of the Islamic Republic of Iran.According to Akhoundi, his ministry has been in talks over the past months with major plane manufacturers with two goals in mind.A primary objective is to re-structure IranAir, which the recent deal will help fulfill it. The second goal is to retrofit planes already in service, which will be attained through discussing leasing plans with partners.AK/P