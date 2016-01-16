Polio supplementary immunization gets underway in Iran

TEHRAN — Poliomyelitis supplementary immunization embarked on Saturday and will last until Tuesday, said the director of the Health Ministry’s department for vaccine-preventable diseases.

Poliomyelitis, often called polio or infantile paralysis, is an infectious disease caused by the poliovirus. In about 0.5 percent of cases there is muscle weakness resulting in an inability to move.Doctor Mohsen Zahraei noted that the immunization is taking place in south half of the country on 800,000 children and it will be administered in the north half from April 21 to June 21 on over 250,000 children.The immunization is being conducted in areas which are highly prone to the virus such as South Khorasan, Sistan and Baluchistan, Kerman, Hormozgan, Fars, Bushehr, and Khuzestan provinces, Zahraei highlighted.He went on to say that in poliomyelitis supplementary immunization which occurs every year all five-year-old children, regardless the previous polio vaccinations, will receive the oral drops twice within a four-week interval.Moreover since August polio vaccine that is injected (IPV) is being administered with oral polio vaccine (OPV) at the age of four months, he added.Following the small pox eradication, World Health Organization approved polio eradication in 1988 which is proved to be effective so far but Pakistan and Afghanistan have remained polio-endemic, Zahraei noted.Since 2000 no polio cases were reported in Iran and currently oral polio vaccine (OPV) is being administered through oral drops at birth, by two, four, six, 18 months, and six years old, he explained.As wild poliovirus is still in circulation in Iran’s neighboring countries, namely Afghanistan and Pakistan, immunization is of great significance, he said.MQ