Tehran hosting intl. exhibition on hospital & medical equipment

TEHRAN- The first international exhibition on construction of hospitals and manufacturing medical equipment kicked off at the Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds on Friday with the participation of 74 domestic and foreign companies.

The foreign participants come from France, Oman, Sweden, Turkey, Finland, Taiwan, England, and China, IRNA reported.Mehdi Hashemi, member of the Majlis development committee, said on the sidelines of the inauguration of the exhibition that Iran is the fifth country in the region which has set up such kind of exhibitions and this may pave the way for the export of domestic products.Less than 10 percent of the national development budget is spent in the health sector, Hashemi said, adding that a budget of 5 quadrillion rials (about $138 billion) is required for completing the ongoing projects.PT/MG