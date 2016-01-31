Zarif to attend conference on Middle East challenges in London

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is scheduled to attend a conference in London on “Overcoming Regional Challenges in the Middle East” and deliver a speech on February 4.

Chatham House, the Royal Institute of International Affairs, will host the conference.Zarif will address the key issues affecting the Middle East region, including the conflicts in Syria, Yemen, and Iraq and the serious threat by Daesh also called ISIS/ISIL or IS).The Royal Institute of International Affairs, commonly known as Chatham House, is a non-profit, non-governmental organization based in London whose mission is to analyze and promote the understanding of major international issues and current affairs.NA/P