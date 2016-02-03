Regional problems are outcome of Western colonial policies: MP

TEHRAN - Parliament Foreign Policy and National Security Committee Chairman Alaeddin Boroujerdi has said that problems in the Middle East region have resulted from Western countries’ colonial policies.

Boroujerdi also blamed the financial aid to extremist groups by regional countries which are allied to the West for the current situation in the region.“Regional problems and the oppression that the Islamic countries are suffering from are the result of the U.S. and some Western countries’ colonial policies and the financial aid of their regional allies,” Boroujerdi said during a meeting with a group of Afghan scholars in Tehran on Tuesday.Pointing to background of relations between Iran and Afghanistan, he said Tehran welcomes expansion of economic, political and cultural ties.He added that expansion of Iran-Afghanistan ties will benefit the region.Boroujerdi, a former foreign minister for Asian affairs, said that affinities between the two countries lay the ground for closer ties.Elsewhere, he said that Iran has created a new atmosphere through breaking the sanctions which should be used for expansion of relations.NA/PA