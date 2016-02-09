Iranian veteran’s memoirs about captivity in Iraq published

TEHRAN – Sureh-Mehr Publications on Monday unveiled Iranian author Javad Kamvar-Bakhshayesh’s “Mosul Prison”, which is the memoirs of Ali-Asghar Robatjazi during his captivity in Iraq in the 1980s.

Deputy Majlis Speaker Mohammad-Hassan Abutorabifard, and several cultural officials and war veterans attended the unveiling ceremony of the book held at Tehran’s Andisheh Cultural Center.“Among the most precious documents of the Iran-Iraq war are the some six million letters exchanged between captive Iranians and their households,” said poet and researcher Mohammadreza Sangari.He also stated that the younger Iranian generation needs to learn more about such memoirs in order to tackle the problems of modern Iranian society.Kamvar-Bakhshayesh arranged the book in eight chapters to remind readers of Robatjazi’s eight-year captivity in the Mosul prison.Photo: Deputy Majlis Speaker Mohammad-Hassan Abutorabifard (L) and Art Bureau Director Mohsen Momeni hold copies of “Mosul Prison” during the unveiling ceremony of the memoirs of Iranian veteran Ali-Asghar Robatjazi during his captivity in Iraq in the 1980s at Tehran’s Andisheh Cultural Center on February 8, 2016. (Mehr/Maryam Kamyab)AFM/YAWEND