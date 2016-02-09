Iran revolution most likely inspired revolutions in Eastern Europe: Taliaferro @t= Philosophy professor says the revolution in Iran is seen as the most important revolution since the end of World War Two on up to the late 1980s

Philosophy professor says the revolution in Iran is seen as the most important revolution since the end of World War Two on up to the late 1980s

@b= By Javad Heirannia@t= TEHRAN -- Charles Taliaferro, a philosophy professor at St. Olaf College, believes that the revolution in Iran in 1979 most likely inspired liberation movements in Eastern Europe.“It is highly likely that it was the Iran revolution that inspired the revolutions that stepped through Eastern Europe,” Taliaferro notes.In an exclusive interview with the Tehran Times, as Iran is celebrating the anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution, Taliaferro says the revolutions in Eastern European countries, following the example of Iran, “were all non-violent”.Following is the text of the interview:Q: What were the main causes of the revolution in Iran in 1979?A: In my view, it was the capricious exercise of power by the Shah, the violation of human rights, and the perception that the regime of the Shah fermented the influence of secular Western culture in a way that undermined the integrity of Islam.Q: Why has the West, especially the U.S., been presenting a negative image of the Iranian revolution?A: I believe this was largely the result of the keeping in captivity for 444 days American diplomats, citizens, and the staff of the United States embassy. This was perceived as a matter of taking hostages in violation of international law. It eclipsed to the U.S. public and the West the great accomplishment of the revolution: the non-violent overthrow of an unjust regime. If the public was more aware of past violations that the USA was responsible for in interfering with the sovereignty of Iran in the past, there may have been less outrage. It is my hope that that phase of the revolution as well as past USA unjust acts will be seen by both sides as profoundly regrettable as the USA and the Islamic Republic of Iran find increasing ways to collaborate and mutually assist the cause of justice in Syria and elsewhere.Q: What is the assessment of scholars in the West of the revolution in Iran?A: I believe that most of us in the West believe that, except for the occupation and detention of Americans for over a year, however understandable due, as has become apparent, to past USA unjust acts through the CIA, the revolution in Iran is seen as the most important revolution since the end of world war two on up to the late 1980s. The Iran revolution was the largest mass, nonviolent movement to overthrow a powerful regime that was, for the most part, economically and militarily stable. It is highly likely that it was the Iran revolution that inspired the revolutions that stepped through eastern Europe as countries, beginning with Estonia and Latvia, then Poland and Hungary threw off the power of the Soviet Union, ultimately leading to the collapse of the USSR. These revolutions, following the example of Iran, were all non-violent. In Czechoslovakia, it was called the velvet revolution because it was bloodless. Only in Romania was a communist leader killed. This is historically unprecedented, even astounding.Q: What was the impact of the Iran revolution on libertarian movements across the world?A: As I say, within ten years of the Iran revolution, we witness revolutions in Eastern Europe that follow in the pattern of the Iran revolution. It is difficult to measure uprisings in Asia in which Muslims were participants, though not making up majority movements. Revolutions and emancipation movements in North Africa and the Middle East may to some extent take seriously the example of how in Iran a movement was able to overthrow a capricious and unjust regime. It is too early to assess this, but it is not too early to note that the Iran revolution must rank as one of the two (if not the most important) revolutions since the end of World War Two --along with the revolutions in Eastern Europe -- for its non-violence.*****[highlight]The Iran revolution was the largest mass, nonviolent movement to overthrow a powerful regime that was, for the most part, economically and militarily stable