European Film Market offering more Iranian productions

TEHRAN – The European Film Market (EFM), which is currently underway at the 66th Berlin International Film Festival, is offering three more Iranian productions.

“Hura” directed by Gholamreza Sagharchian and “Coldness” by co-directed by bothers Bahram and Bahman Hajabollu, both of which were produced by the Farabi Cinema Foundation, are scheduled to be screened at the market.In addition, the Match Factory is presenting “A Dragon Arrives!”, produced and directed by Mani Haqiqi.Hura” centers on a teenage boy who wants to irrigate a garden, which once belonged to his late grandmother, located on the margins of the scorching Central Iranian Desert.“Coldness” is about a little boy who is highly interested in hiding under his mother’s chador, which is considered as the superior form of the Islamic dress code for Muslim women.“A Dragon Arrives!” starring Homayun Ghanizadeh is about three adventurous young men whose fates are endangered by their unauthorized investigations into a seismological phenomenon in an ancient graveyard on a mysterious island.Producer Seyyed Mohammad Emami is also presenting his popular political romance series “Shahrzad” at the EFM. Directed by Hassan Fat’hi, the series had its premiere in October at EMFilm, a film production company in Cologne.According to the organizers of the European Film Market, over 8,000 producers, exhibitors, world sales, buyers and financiers are expected to attend the market this year. And a total of 38 state-of-the-art cinemas are at the service of market participants for screenings.Organized in cooperation with Screen International, The Hollywood Reporter and Variety, the European Film Market will run until February 19.Photo: A poster for “A Dragon Arrives!”AFM/YAWEND