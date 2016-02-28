Switzerland backs Iran to join WTO

Switzerland backs Iran to join the World Trade Organization, Swiss President Johann Schneider-Ammann said in a meeting in Tehran with Mohsen Jalalpour, the chairman of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines, and Agriculture.

Schneider-Ammann was leading a high-ranking economic delegation consisting of around 40 major companies, operating in a broad range of fields such as maritime transportation, steel industry, and also aviation, banking, tourism, and automobile sectors.

Manufacturers of medical, cosmetics and pharmaceutical products, as well as gas turbines, nuclear reactors and railway equipments were also among the members of the delegation.

“Iran should join international economic organizations, like WTO, and we will support this issue,” the Swiss president stressed.

The implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action and the lifting of sanctions against Iran will give Iran the opportunity to expand its economic and political relations, he said, hoping that Swiss banks could start operation in Iran in the near future.

--- SMEs could drive up Iran-Switzerland trade

During the meeting, Jalalpour said small and medium-sized enterprises could drive up trade between Iran and Switzerland.

He added the two countries have the potential to boost cooperation in medicine, environment, food, and water industries.

In 2014, Iranian and Swiss business leaders launched a chamber of commerce between the two countries. It has sponsored seminars for prospective businesses, including talk from officials in Swiss government and others in the private sector on the hurdles they face.

Switzerland’s exports to Iran were worth $630 million in 2014 and could double or triple within a decade, said Switzerland’s State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or SECO.