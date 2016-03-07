“Unfortunately” wins award at Hong Kong festival

Iranian filmmaker Shahrokh Dolku’s social drama “Unfortunately” has won the silver award in the Asian New Force category of the 21st IFVA festival, the organizers announced on Saturday.

TEHRAN - Iranian filmmaker Shahrokh Dolku’s social drama “Unfortunately” has won the silver award in the Asian New Force category of the 21st IFVA festival, the organizers announced on Saturday.

The 26-minute short starring Atila Pesyani and Elham Korda is about a man whose wife has been unfaithful to him. So the man decides to meet his sister-in-law at a café to arrive at a solution.

The gold award of the category went to co-directors Shamik Sengupta and MD Pallavi Arun from India for “The Playgrounds”.

“Unfortunately” along with nine other Iranian shorts will go on screen in the Short Film Corner of the 69th Cannes Film Festival, which will be held in the French city from May 11 to 22.

Photo: A poster for “Unfortunately”

AFM/YAW

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