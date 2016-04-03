High council for health and food security to be established

TEHRAN- Iranian MPs on Sunday agreed with the formation of a high council responsible for improving health and food security indices, Mehr news agency reported.

The tasks of the high council will be as follows:

1) Adopting policies to improve health and food security including imported and exported food

2) Studying plans and decisions taken with regard to health and food security

3) Determining the basic standards of health and food security

4) Approving national standards for big development projects

5) Approving executive plans for integrative and general health and food security

6) Approving and responding to supervisory regulations

7) Making different organizations cooperate with each other