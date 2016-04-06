28 countries to host Iranian exhibits in current calendar year

TEHRAN- 28 countries will host exclusive Iranian exhibitions in the current Iranian calendar year which started on March 20, the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran announced.

Iraq with running nine Iranian fairs and Oman with holding five exhibitions are among the top destinations for Iranian companies to showcase their products and services, the INSA news agency reported on Wednesday.

The countries that have already granted license for Iranian exhibitions include Oman, Malaysia, India, South Korea, Russia, Qatar, Indonesia, The United Arab Emirates, China, Lebanon, Algeria, Turkey, Afghanistan, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, Tunisia, Hong Kong, Armenia, Iraq, Kyrgyzstan, France, South Africa, Serbia, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, Sudan, Egypt and Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Iran will host 60 foreign exhibitions in the current Iranian calendar year, 22 of which are projected to open during the spring.

Iran has set a target of $77.5 billion in non-oil exports for the current year, according to Mojtaba Khosrotaj, the Iranian deputy industry, mining, and trade minister.

SJ/MA