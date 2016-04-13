“The Lizard” stirred interest in films on clerics: official

TEHRAN – The secretary of the Clerics and Cinema Festival has said that “The Lizard”, Kamal Tabrizi’s 2004 controversial comedy about a thief who escapes from prison clad in a cleric’s robe, aroused interest in making films on the theme of Muslim clerics in Iran.

Speaking in a press conference held at the Art Bureau, Hojjatoleslam Ali Sarlak said that there had been objections against cinema among Muslim clerics before 2014, when the first edition of the event was organized.

The festival is composed of three sections including features, documentaries and TV series, Sarlak said, adding that several films and TV series with the theme of clerics are due to be awarded during the one-day program on Friday.

Actor Reza Kianian and filmmaker Shahriar Bahrani are among the participating guests at the ceremony to be held in the Art Bureau.

“Lizard” is a comic genre, narrating the story of Reza, a professional thief who has his own style of robbery. In his last robbery attempt, he is deceived by several dilettante thieves, being trapped in an armed robbery. He finds it difficult to find a way to escape conviction.

Parviz Parastui, Bahram Ebrahimi, Shahrokh Forutanian, Farideh Sepah-Mansur, Soheila Razavi and Maedeh Tahmasebi are among the cast.

RM/YAW

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