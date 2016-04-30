What’s in Tehran art galleries 



Sculpture

* Sculptures by Arash Fateh-Borkhari are currently on display in an exhibition at Basmeh Gallery.

The showcase runs until May 11 at the gallery located at Block A, Park Prince Bldg., Hakim-Azam St., North Shiraz St.



Painting

* A retrospective of painter Jalaleddin Soltan-Kashefi is underway at Gallery 26.

The exhibit runs until May 11 at the gallery located 26 Salmanpur-Zahir St., in the Farmanieh Sharqi district.

* Shokuh Gallery is hosting an exhibition of paintings by Suzan Vaziri.

The exhibition named “My Beliefs” will come to end on

May 4 at the gallery that can be found on 16, Amir Nuri Alley, North Salimi St., Andarzgu Blvd.

AFM/YAW

END