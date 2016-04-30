What’s in Tehran art galleries
April 30, 2016 - 9:39
Sculpture
* Sculptures by Arash Fateh-Borkhari are currently on display in an exhibition at Basmeh Gallery.
The showcase runs until May 11 at the gallery located at Block A, Park Prince Bldg., Hakim-Azam St., North Shiraz St.
Painting
* A retrospective of painter Jalaleddin Soltan-Kashefi is underway at Gallery 26.
The exhibit runs until May 11 at the gallery located 26 Salmanpur-Zahir St., in the Farmanieh Sharqi district.
* Shokuh Gallery is hosting an exhibition of paintings by Suzan Vaziri.
The exhibition named “My Beliefs” will come to end on
May 4 at the gallery that can be found on 16, Amir Nuri Alley, North Salimi St., Andarzgu Blvd.
AFM/YAW
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