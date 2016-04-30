UN ready to help settle Iran-U.S. dispute over frozen assets

UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon is ready to help settle a dispute between Iran and the U.S. over Tehran’s frozen assets, but only if both countries make that request, a UN spokesman said on Friday.

“The secretary-general’s good offices are always available should both parties to whatever tensions or issue request it,” Middle East Eye quoted UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric as saying.

In a letter sent on Thursday, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif called on Ban to use his “good offices” to press the U.S. to release all of Iran’s frozen assets in U.S. banks.

Zarif wrote to Ban in response to a U.S. Supreme Court ruling on April 20 that said Tehran’s frozen assets can be used to compensate victims of attacks blamed on Iran which are denied by Iran.

In part of his letter Zarif said, “The Islamic Republic of Iran holds the United States Government responsible for this outrageous robbery, disguised under a court order, and is determined to take every lawful measure to restore the stolen property and the interest accrued to it from the date it was blocked by the United States.”

According to Reuters, State Department spokesman Mark Toner said the United States was aware of the letter.

“To the extent that this letter was prompted by the recent Supreme Court decision in the Bank Markazi v. Peterson case, we believe the U.S. laws and the application of those laws by the courts ... comport with international law,” he claimed.

Iranian officials have called the expropriation of Iranian assets by the U.S. a “flagrant theft”.

A U.S. official made clear Washington saw no need for UN involvement.

“We have open lines of communication with Iran and we’ll continue to try to address any issues of mutual concern through those channels,” the official said on condition of anonymity.

Iran has become increasingly frustrated at the failure of the United States to keep its promises regarding sanctions relief agreed under an historic nuclear deal struck last year by Iran and six world powers.