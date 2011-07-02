Weightlifter Behrouzi claims bronze in World Championships

Jaber Behrouzi hoisted 134kg in the snatch and 169kg in the clean and jerk and 303kg overall.

Albanian Daniel Godelli lifted 140kg in the snatch and 169kg in the clean and jerk for a total of 309kg.

Peiyong Huang from China won the silver after lifting 140kg in the snatch and 168kg in the clean and jerk and 308kg overall.

The 37th Men and 17th Women World Junior Weightlifting Championships have brought more than 300 weightlifters from 76 countries together at the Penang International Sports Arena (PISA) in Malaysia.

Iran’s Jaber Behrouzi won the bronze medal in the men’s 69kg of the World Junior Weightlifting Championships on Saturday.