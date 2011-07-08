Khatam al-Anbiya military base capable of countering cyber attack

TEHRAN – Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya military base is able to detect and counter any cyber attack against the country, the base commander Farzad Ismaili said on Friday. TEHRAN – Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya military base is able to detect and counter any cyber attack against the country, the base commander Farzad Ismaili said on Friday.

Speaking to IRNA news agency, Ismaili said preserving and protecting important data and using suitable communications means is highly important.





The base is also capable of designing and manufacturing modern anti-aircraft equipment, he added.





“Today we use secure and stable internet systems with coding systems,” he noted.





He went on to say that Iran’s Armed Forces are in full preparedness to repel any attack against the country, adding, “Iran can nip any attack in the bud.”