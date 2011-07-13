Iran to participate in Portugal basketball tournament

TEHRAN –- Iran will take part in the international invitational basketball tournament in late July. TEHRAN –- Iran will take part in the international invitational basketball tournament in late July.





Portugal, Iran, Angola, and Romania will participate in the tournament which will be held in Guimaraes from July 24-28.





Iran is gearing up for the 2011 FIBA Asia Championship which has been scheduled for 15 to 25 September in Wuhan, China.





Asia Championship is the qualifying tournament for FIBA Asia at the men's basketball tournament of the 2012 Summer Olympics in London.



