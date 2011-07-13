U.S. military bases within range of IRGC artillery: officer

TEHRAN, July 13 (MNA) – The U.S. military bases in the region are within the range of the artillery of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, Abolqasem Forootan of IRGC said on Wednesday. TEHRAN, July 13 (MNA) – The U.S. military bases in the region are within the range of the artillery of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, Abolqasem Forootan of IRGC said on Wednesday.





“In the area of deterrence, it is natural that the artillery of the IRGC Ground Forces are ready to counter (threats) from U.S. military bases in the region,” he told Fars news agency.





He said as Iraq incurred massive losses during the 1980-88 war with Iran, the U.S. will have the same future if it wants to take any aggressive action against the country, because the IRGC is now much stronger.





About 27,000 American troops are deployed at various U.S. military bases in numerous Arab countries in the region, including Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.



