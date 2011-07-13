Iraq, EU hold talks on immediate expulsion of MKO members: Iraqi diplomat

TEHRAN – The Iraqi ambassador to Tehran has said that Baghdad has entered into negotiations with the European Union over the immediate expulsion of the members of the terrorist group Mojahedin-e Khalq Organization (MKO).





The members of the terrorist group have to leave Iraq by the end of 2011, Mohammad Majid al-Sheikh told reporters on Wednesday.





Pointing to the time when the group set up their camp (known as Camp Ashraf) during Saddam’s rule, he said after the formation of Iraq’s political system, the government decided to make the group leave the country as soon as possible.





He went on to say that Baghdad will not allow the group to stay within the country’s borders after the end of 2011.





No country would also allow the members of the terrorist group to enter into its territory because of their atrocious record, he stated.





“We have conducted some negotiations with the European Union over the expulsion of the group at the scheduled time, and we announced that the Iraqi government cannot support the group after the pullout of U.S. troops,” he added.





Elsewhere in his remarks, al-Sheikh said that Iraqi people and government will not allow any country or group to carry out military operations inside Iraq’s territory against friendly countries including Iran.





“Not only the MKO, but also other terrorist groups like PJAK (the Party for a Free Life in Kurdistan) are not authorized to utilize Iraq’s lands for setting up their bases in order to attack our neighboring countries,” he added.



