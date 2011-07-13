Aliabadi named Olympic Council of Asia vice president

Mohammad Aliabadi, president of Ian's National Olympic Committee, has been named vice president of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) on Wednesday.





In the one-day 58th OCA Executive Board meeting in Tokyo, President Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah Sheikh Ahmad offered Aliabadi as the OCA vice president.





It’s the most important role for an Iranian in the Asian sport organization.





Bahram Afsharzadeh, secretary general of the Iran’s National Olympics Committee, was appointed as OCA member of executive board for the sixth successive year as well.





Comprising 45 Asian National Olympic Committees, the OCA is one of five continental associations under the umbrella of the International Olympics Committee and controls all the sports in Asia.



