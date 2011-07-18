Camp life with no technological gadgets



Every year a summer festival marks the life style of Qashqai tribe, the famous Iranian nomads. The goal behind this festival is to become familiar with the lifestyle, culture, and traditions of the tribe.

According to Fars news agency, the visitors of this festival become closely familiar with the lifestyle of this tribe and view a variety of programs such as performance of traditional music, tribal ceremonies, traditional games, handicrafts, and clothing, while also observing camel-jockey and horse-riding competitions.

One of the highly welcomed sections of this festival is dubbed Camp Life without Technology. In this section, the visitors experience the simple lifestyle of this tribe for one to three days. In this camp, the visitors are not allowed to bring technological gadgets with them, including watches, cell phones, and laptops. Moreover, the visitors wear traditional clothes of this tribe and cook based on traditional cooking methods, while also living in tents. The Qashqai are tribally organized, Turkic-speaking, nomadic pastoralists and agriculturists who possess a strong sense of ethnic identity and are one of Iran's many national minorities.

They are Iran's largest group of nomadic pastoralist people who mainly live in the provinces of Fars, Khuzestan and southern Isfahan, especially around the city of Shiraz in Fars.

Base on their traditions, they migrate with the flocks each year from the summer highland pastures north of Shiraz roughly 480 km south to the winter pastures on lower (and warmer) lands near the Persian Gulf, to the southwest of Shiraz.

The Qashqai nomads are renowned for their magnificent pile carpets and other woven wool products. They were also a significant political force in Iran during the late 19th and early 20th centuries.



