Islamists will have final say in Egypt

<div /><img src="images/stories/pics_august01/mohammadi.jpg" mce_src="images/stories/pics_august01/mohammadi.jpg" alt="alt" /> Beyond what is currently happening on the streets of Cairo and Tahrir Square, the ongoing conflict in Egypt is related to the performance of the Supreme Military Council since the fall of former president Hosni Mubarak. Beyond what is currently happening on the streets of Cairo and Tahrir Square, the ongoing conflict in Egypt is related to the performance of the Supreme Military Council since the fall of former president Hosni Mubarak.





The main problem for the revolutionaries on Tahrir Square is how to guide the revolution.





In fact, certain circles are inciting Egypt’s Islamist and non-Islamist groups to engage in endless battles over the future of the revolution in order to intensify the religious and sectarian differences of the people and divide the citizenry.





Each group is inviting the people to the streets in order to gain concessions from its rival. This can result in more clashes between the followers of the two groups, which would give the junta an excuse to crackdown on protesters.





The main bone of contention between the two groups is how to draft the new constitution.





However, both sides are deeply concerned about the future of the Egyptian revolution and the need to maintain national unity at this critical juncture.





The current situation in Egypt is nothing more than a conflict between the Islamists and their opponents.





It was predictable that there would be a dispute between the two groups, but it happened sooner than expected.





The dispute eventually led to a general referendum in which more than 77 percent of the people voted in favor of revising the constitution, most of them Egyptian Muslims. Non-Islamist parties advised their followers to vote against revising the constitution.





Bearing all this in mind, the trial of Hosni Mubarak cannot be regarded as the main issue at this crucial point in time.





In fact, the trial will only provide another pretext for the intensification of the differences between the two groups.





Given the huge public support for Islamist parties in Egypt, many believe that this group will eventually gain the upper hand in the struggle to determine the destiny of the Egyptian revolution.



