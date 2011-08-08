Russia to borrow 5tr rubles in 2012-2014 from modernized market

The Russian Finance Ministry will borrow some 5 trillion rubles ($181 billion) from foreign buyers on the domestic market to cover soaring budget spending in 2012-2014, Kommersant business daily said on Monday quoting the ministry's Debt Policy Guidelines for 2012-2014. The Russian Finance Ministry will borrow some 5 trillion rubles ($181 billion) from foreign buyers on the domestic market to cover soaring budget spending in 2012-2014, Kommersant business daily said on Monday quoting the ministry's Debt Policy Guidelines for 2012-2014.





Prior to 2008 the ministry had borrowed some 0.2 trillion rubles per year from the markets. The new debt will boost Russia's debt from the current nine percent to 17 percent of GDP in 2014. Japan's debt/GDP ratio stands at 220 percent, the U.S. at 92 percent and Brazil's at 66 percent.





As borrowing internationally is expensive, the ministry plans to cover 90 percent of its budget deficit by borrowing from foreign investors on the domestic markets, where the government will introduce international depositary and clearing systems, allow OFZ bonds to be traded on the corporate stock market and issue primarily medium and long-term securities with a fixed coupon rate.



