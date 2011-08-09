Iran seeking broadcast of films in Denmark, Armenia, Hungary

TEHRAN -- The Iranian embassies in Denmark, Armenia and Hungary have submitted copies of a movie and a documentary to be broadcast on the TV networks of these countries. TEHRAN -- The Iranian embassies in Denmark, Armenia and Hungary have submitted copies of a movie and a documentary to be broadcast on the TV networks of these countries.





“The Sun Shines on Everybody Equally”, a movie directed by Abbas Rafei and “Iran Today”, a documentary directed by Akbar Tahvilian, have recently been handed over to the offices of a number of the countries’ TV networks, the Iranian international TV network Sahar announced in a press release on Tuesday.





The film, also known as “Green Path”, is a drama portraying Islam and Christianity together in Iran: A Muslim woman’s love for her dying husband draws her Christian friend, who has lost her faith, on a healing pilgrimage that leads to a physical miracle as well as a profound Christian experience in a Muslim shrine.





The film won the In the Spirit of the Faith award and the Town Council of Arco’s award in the Women and Religion category at the Religion Today Film Festival in Trento, Italy, in 2007.





Comprising 20 episodes, “Iran Today” focuses on Iran’s scientific and industrial progress.





Both productions have been produced by the Iranian international TV network Sahar.





Photo: Laleh Eskandari in a scene from “The Sun Shines on Everybody Equally”.



