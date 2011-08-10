Iran to compete in Youth Volleyball World Championship

TEHRAN - Iran will partake in the 2011 FIVB Boys Youth Volleyball World Championship which will be held in Almirante Brown and Bahia Blanca, Argentina from 19 to 28 August. TEHRAN - Iran will partake in the 2011 FIVB Boys Youth Volleyball World Championship which will be held in Almirante Brown and Bahia Blanca, Argentina from 19 to 28 August.





A total of 16 teams divided into four groups of four teams. The Iranian team has been drawn in Pool D along with Serbia, Puerto Rico and Spain. The team will play Spain on August 19 in its opening.





Iran has won title in 2007 where the team defeated China in final in Mexico.





Pool A:

Argentina, The U.S., Egypt, Bulgaria

Pool B:

Russia, Tunisia, China, Greece

Pool C:

Cuba, Brazil, South Korea, France

Pool D:

Iran, Serbia, Puerto Rico, Spain



