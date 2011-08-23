More calls for uncovering fate of Imam Sadr

BEIRUT -- Lebanese officials added their voices to those calling for uncovering the fate of Imam Musa al-Sadr Tuesday, particularly given the dramatic events in Libya, where the preacher was last seen more than 30 years ago. BEIRUT -- Lebanese officials added their voices to those calling for uncovering the fate of Imam Musa al-Sadr Tuesday, particularly given the dramatic events in Libya, where the preacher was last seen more than 30 years ago.





According to Daily Star, Former Minister MP Marwan Hamadeh said events in Libyan made the search for the missing Imam even more pertinent.





“As a member of the national committee following up on the case of Imam Musa al-Sadr, I add my voice to those who are calling and insist that the truth be revealed in the case of Imam Sadr and what was his fate, especially after Libyan rebels toppled the regime of Col. Moammar Gaddafi,” Hamadeh said in a statement.





Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri also called on the Libyan National Transitional Council on Monday to work toward uncovering the fate of Sadr and his two companions who went missing in Libya more than three decades ago, as the Amal Movement urged the government to send a high-ranking fact-finding delegation to Libya for the same purpose.





Allamah Sheikh Afif al-Nabulsi, also called on the Libyan people to “look into the fate of Imam Musa al-Sadr and reveal the circumstances of the case that Gaddafi tried to hide,” according to the National News Agency.





Sadr, the founder of Amal Movement and the Higher Shia Council, Badreddine and Yaacoub were on an official visit to Libya on the invitation of Gaddafi when they went missing on Aug. 31, 1978. Ties between the two countries have been strained in the three decades since they disappeared.