Fig useful for anemia





TEHRAN — Fig is tonic for weak kids. It also improves anemia and fortifies bones, study shows.





Fig is a good source of potassium that is used to control high blood pressure, the Fars news agency reports.





Fig is full of calcium. 224 grams of fig contains 79 mg of calcium. Research has shown that fig has the same amount of calcium as milk. Thus it enhances bone density. Potassium of fig reduces urinary excretion of calcium. So it is one of the best fruits for increasing bone density and preventing osteoporosis.





Fig enhances cellular activities and produces high energy level because of having large amount of fructose, Seyyed Ali Abolhabib, an internist, tells the Fars.





Abolhabib says water absorption by small seeds (inside a fig) causes seeds to swell, regulating intestinal peristaltic motion and improves constipation.







