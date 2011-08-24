Earth is home to 8.7 million species

There are approximately 8.7 million different types of plant and animal on Earth but 90 percent of them have yet to be discovered, according to new estimates. There are approximately 8.7 million different types of plant and animal on Earth but 90 percent of them have yet to be discovered, according to new estimates.





Previous guesses had put the total number of different species at anywhere between three million and 100 million, but a new calculation based on the way in which life forms are classified puts the estimate at the lower end of that scale.





The list of known species currently stands at about 1.2 million, but experts said that advances in technology meant that the remainder could be found and classified within the next century.





The study was undertaken by researchers from the Census of Marine Life, a ten-year project involving 2,700 scientists from more than 80 countries aimed at assessing the diversity of life in our seas and oceans which concluded in October 2010.





Since the 18th century species have been officially classified under a pyramidlike system, with each placed in a series of related groups.





For example humans are categorized in the same order as chimpanzees, the same class as dogs and cats and the same overall kingdom as all other animals.





By analyzing the rate at which the more generic groups, such as mammals and fish, break down into smaller ones scientists were able to predict the number of species at the lowest level despite not having found them yet.





When tested against well-known groups like mammals, birds and fish, the method accurately predicted the number of individual species, study leader Dr. Camilo Mora said.





The formula predicted there are 7.77 million species of animal, of which fewer than one million have been catalogued, 298,000 species of plants, and 611,000 species of fungi on the planet.





Dr. Sina Adl, one of the researchers, said: "If we really want to understand how our environment works we need to have a sense of what the species in it are and how they interact.





"If we have been trying to manage the environment with only 10 percent of its species known, then it is no surprise that we are not doing a very good job."

Most of the species which have been found are vertebrates, like mammals and birds, while many of the 7.5 million undiscovered species lurk in the seas and in the soil around us.





Scientists currently discover about 15,000 new species each year, meaning it would take almost 500 years to classify every plant and animal on the planet at the current rate, but technological advances could see the work completed sooner.





In a commentary accompanying the study in the Public Library of Science Biology journal Lord Robert May, of Oxford University's zoology department, said: "My optimistic guess would be around a century to complete our assessment of the diversity of life on earth."





(Source: Daily Telegraph)







