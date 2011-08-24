Cultural figures pay homage to poet Musavi Garmarudi

TEHRAN -- Members of the Iranian Society of Cultural Works and Luminaries paid homage to contemporary poet and translator of the Holy Quran Ali Musavi Garmarudi here on Tuesday.





Garmarudi is also known for his efforts in the translation into Persian of Nahj-ul-Balagha of Imam Ali (AS) containing the speeches, letters, and short sayings of Imam Ali (AS).





The ceremony was attended by Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Mohammad Hosseini, Deputy Culture Minister for Artistic Affairs Hamid Shahabadi and a group of cultural figures.





Hosseini made a short speech at the ceremony in which he talked about the brilliant activities of the master.





“Garmarudi was serving as Iran’s cultural attaché in Tajikistan for several years and he made great efforts in promoting the Persian language and literature in Tajikistan,” said Hosseini.





On his translation of the Quran, Hosseini said, “Translation is not a simple thing, especially the translation of Holy Quran. It requires great consideration, sensibility and great care all of which are readily observed in the translation carried out by master Garmarudi.”





He also talked about the recent translation of Nahj-ul-Balagha that is due to be unveiled.





Quranic scholar Bahaeddin Khorramshahi, also present at the ceremony, talked about Garmarudi’s outstanding attributes and said, “I have been friends with him for the past 40 years. He is one of the notables in poetry and a great translator. His translation of the Holy Quran is precise, eloquent, and smooth.”





Khorramshahi added that his translations of the Holy Quran, Sahifeh Sajjadieh -- a collection of prayers attributed to Imam Sajjad (AS), and Nahj-ul-Balagha would always remain as everlasting treasures.





Director of the Iranian Society for Promotion of Persian language and Literature Mehdi Mohaqeq regarded Garmarudi as a great scholar whose poetry reveals his good character. He wished a long life for Garmarudi.





The ceremony was brought to an end with the handing of a plaque of honor to Garmarudi.







