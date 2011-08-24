Anti-Zionist multimedia CD released in Tehran

TEHRAN -- Iran’s Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance has released a multimedia CD on Zionism in Tehran.





Entitled “Awakening”, the CD which is in Persian, English and Arabic was unveiled during a ceremony at the Vahdat Hall on Monday.





Culture Minister Seyyed Mohammad Hosseini and Deputy Culture Minister for Artistic Affairs Hamid Shahabadi attended the event.





The software contains interviews with Hosseini and Shahabadi, and some video clips of poems on Palestine, which are sung by Iranian singers.





It also includes a virtual tour of Al-Aqsa mosque and two animations for multimedia as well as texts of 150 books on the theme of Palestine and Zionism.





“Today’s artists and cultural figures try to promote awareness of religious concepts and the situation of the oppressed Palestinian people through modern media, and this CD exemplifies these techniques,” Shahabadi mentioned at the ceremony.





“Palestine is the main issue of the Islamic world and we could not be indifferent to the 60 years of tyranny perpetrated by the Zionists,” Hosseini mentioned.





Anti-Zionist demonstrations are held on Quds Day all over the world, but especially in Iran where the event was inaugurated after the 1979 Islamic Revolution. The late Imam Khomeini made the proposal to establish an international day of solidarity with Palestinians in August of that year.