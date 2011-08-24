Weakened Syria will embolden Israel, MP tells Turkish envoy

TEHRAN - MP Zohreh Elahian, during a meeting with Turkish ambassador to Tehran on Tuesday, said that taking any action to weaken the position of Bashar al-Assad’s government will embolden the Zionist regime. TEHRAN - MP Zohreh Elahian, during a meeting with Turkish ambassador to Tehran on Tuesday, said that taking any action to weaken the position of Bashar al-Assad’s government will embolden the Zionist regime.





He also said that Iran and Turkey, as two Muslim countries, should make every effort to strengthen the Islamic resistance front against the Zionist regime.





The Turkish ambassador said that Turkey is concerned about the situation in Syria and is seeking a peaceful solution to the crisis.







