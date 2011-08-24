Persian Press Review

This column features excerpts from news articles, editorials, commentaries, and interviews of the leading Iranian newspapers and websites. This column features excerpts from news articles, editorials, commentaries, and interviews of the leading Iranian newspapers and websites.





Wednesday’s headlines





KHORASAN: IAEA deputy director visits Fordo, Natanz and Bushehr nuclear facilities





HEMAYAT: National Development Fund reserves reach $21 billion, economic spokesman says





TEHRAN-E EMROOZ: Iran unveils 3 new military equipments





JAVAN: Assassin of (physicist Massoud) Ali-Mohammadi says he planned to assassinate five other scientists





TAFAHOM: Production of clean gasoline at oil refineries





KAYHAN: Berlin officials ask for federal government’s help to contain unrest





GOSTARESHSANAT: Iran’s crude steel output grows by 26.6% in July





SHARQ: Assad did not live up to his promises, UN secretary general says





MELLATEMA: (MP Rouhollah) Hosseinian joins United Front of Principlists





IRAN: Iran’s military equipment can compete with foreign models, president says





MARDOMSALARI: 160 centers serving haram food identified in Tehran





Leading article





TEHRAN-E EMROOZ, in a new report, entitled “Tehran’s Air Pollution Set a Record” says Tehran has not experienced even one day of clean air over the first five months of the Iranian calendar year, which started on March 21. The report stated that level of air pollution in Tehran will increase during the second half of the year due to the settled weather and inversion. It added that although environment officials and physicians have warned of the rise in blood cancer and heart attack cases as a result of air pollution, officials have not yet decided to take any practical measures to help reduce air pollution. Tehran-e Emrooz also wrote that the announcement of 3,600 deaths in Tehran due to air pollution by Health Ministry officials did not compel concerned officials to take effective measures to tackle the issue. The managing director of Tehran Air Quality Control Company, Yousef Rashidi, in an interview with Tehran-e Emrooz, said that air pollution is to blame for heart attack, asthma, and certain other diseases afflicting citizens. In addition, Jafar Tashakori-Hashemi, deputy director of the Transportation and Traffic Organization at Tehran Municipality, told Tehran-e Emrooz that gasoline with 5000 to 7000 PPM sulfur is being consumed in Iran while according to international standards it should be 10 to 15 PPM. “Officials should be asked why they do not make any effort to observe international fuel standards,” he added. The report also says that in recent years, physicians have frequently warned of the rise in blood cancer cases in Tehran and have warned that infants with cancer will be born in the future.





An MP sitting on the Majlis National Security and Foreign Policy Committee tells JAVAN newspaper that this idea that establishing relation with U.S. can help Iran to counter sanctions is futile. Seyyed Hossein Naqavi Hosseini says, “So long as the U.S. and the capitalist system do not revise their approach not only we will not benefit from establishing friendly relationship but we will be put under the domination of the West. He also said economic jihad will prepare the country against sanctions and threats and will make them ineffective. He said in line with this aim “our exports should be increased and our imports should be decreased.”





According to a report posted on TABNANK website from now on all the staffs of housing and urban development office in Chaharmahal Bakhtiairi will go to work by bicycle. The bicycles were bought by the local office. The director general of the housing and urban development office said it is obligatory that staff use bicycle when attending office work. The initiative is intended to promote sports culture and reduce air pollution and traffic congestion.































