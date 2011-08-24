Turkey promoting liberal Islam: ex-Judiciary chief

TEHRAN - Former Judiciary chief Ayatollah Hashemi Shahroudi said on Wednesday that Turkey is using developments in the region in its own favor by promoting liberal Islam. TEHRAN - Former Judiciary chief Ayatollah Hashemi Shahroudi said on Wednesday that Turkey is using developments in the region in its own favor by promoting liberal Islam.





He stated that the arrogant Western powers are afraid of regional countries’ relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran and are making efforts to introduce innovative models of Islam, such as liberal Islam in Turkey, and are seeking to replace the true Islam with them.





He also said, “The Egyptian people have anti-U.S. and anti-Israeli sentiments, but Turkey, which has relations with Israel and is an ally of the United States, claimes to be the guardian of the resistance movement (against the Zionist regime) and is introducing initiatives and solutions on our behaves.”





But Iranians, who have truly supported “the oppressed people of Palestine and the resistance front and have foiled the plots of the global arrogance (forces of imperialism), are on the margins,” Shahroudi stated.