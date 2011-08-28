Actor Mohammad-Ali Keshavarz released from hospital

TEHRAN -- Iranian actor Mohammad-Ali Keshavarz was released from Tehran’s Atieh Hospital on Saturday after an operation to repair his broken pelvis. -- Iranian actor Mohammad-Ali Keshavarz was released from Tehran’s Atieh Hospital on Saturday after an operation to repair his broken pelvis.





After the operation, he spent several days in the intensive care unit to receive treatments for bleeding in his stomach.





He has begun to recover after 20 days, but he is not able to walk, his brother, Ali Keshavarz, told the Persian service of FNA.





Keshavarz, 81, fell in his home and broke his pelvis on August 7.





He will not be able to play in “An Inspector Calls”, which is scheduled to be performed in a Tehran theater in autumn.





After a 32-year hiatus from acting in the theater, Keshavarz planned to return to the stage in the play by director Reza Karimkhani.