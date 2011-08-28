Winners of Tehran anti-terrorism art show announced

TEHRAN -- The winners of the first edition of the Cartoon and Photo Exhibition on International Terrorism were announced during a ceremony at the Iranian Artists Forum (IAF) on Saturday. -- The winners of the first edition of the Cartoon and Photo Exhibition on International Terrorism were announced during a ceremony at the Iranian Artists Forum (IAF) on Saturday.





Iranian Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Seyyed Mohammad Hosseini, Deputy Culture Minister for Artistic Affairs Hamid Shahabadi and Iranian Office for Visual Arts Director Mahmud Shaluii attended the event.





In the cartoon section, Hamidreza Mosabbebi from Iran won the first prize. The second prize of the festival went to Sandro Melo from Brazil and Ross Thomson from England was the winner of the third prize.





Agim Sulaj (Albania), Paul Kuczynski (Poland) alongside with Iranian cartoonists Hamid Bahrami, Mohammadreza Dust-Mohammadi, and Mohammad-Amin Aqaii judged the submitted cartoons.





In photo section, Yalda Moayyeri won the first prize for her photo collection “Photos of 33-Day War”. Mehdi Qassemi with his photo collection “Ashura Noon at Karbala” won the second prize and the third prize went to Morteza Yar-Ahmadi for his single photo “Iranian Scientists’ Assassination”.





Iranian photographers Mohammad Sattari, Mohammad-Mehdi Rahimian and Amir-Ali Javadian judged the photos.





A collection of 150 cartoons and 46 photos selected from submitted artworks by the Iranian and foreign participants will go on display during a showcase at the Paeez and Zemestan galleries of the IAF until September 9.





Photo: Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Mohammad Hosseini and a number of his colleagues visit the Cartoon and Photo Exhibition on International Terrorism at the Iranian Artists Forum in Tehran on August 27, 2011. (Jamejamonline/Milad Beheshti).