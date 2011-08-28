Hengameh Qaziani among Bulgarian filmfest jury members

TEHRAN -- Iranian actress Hengameh Qaziani is among the jury members of Love Is Folly, an international film festival that opened in Varna, Bulgaria on Friday.





Bulgarian director Ivan Pavlov is presiding over the jury.





Thirteen films from Europe, Asia and the U.S are contending for the Golden Aphrodita Award at the festival that is dedicated to romantic films.





Qaziani won the Best Actress prize at the festival in 2008 for her role in “So Simple”, on the daily life of an Iranian woman from a middle class family.





A total of 57 films from 18 countries are scheduled to be screened in the various sections at the festival that runs until September 1.