Syria would be a quagmire for NATO, Iran says

TEHRAN - Iranian Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Salehi has said that NATO will get bogged down in a quagmire if it launches a military campaign against Syria. - Iranian Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Salehi has said that NATO will get bogged down in a quagmire if it launches a military campaign against Syria.





Salehi made the remarks during an interview with IRNA published on Sunday in reference to the threats of military action against Damascus if Syrian President Bashar al-Assad does not step down.





“If, God forbid, such a thing happens, NATO will be drawn into a quagmire, which it will never be able to extricate itself from,” Salehi stated.





“Syria is in the forefront of resistance in the Middle East, and NATO cannot threaten this country with attack,” he added.





Salehi also said, “The threats being issued by the United States and the West will have no effect on the resolve of the Syrian people.”





“Regional nations have certainly woken up, and the awareness of nations will prevent the West from doing anything through launching a military campaign,” he stated.





Salehi also described the West’s military intervention in Iraq and Afghanistan as “ineffective”, saying, “If the West continues this path, it will not reach a favorable result.”





Tehran, Moscow should reach consensus on ‘step-by-step’ plan





Elsewhere in the interview, Salehi replied to a question about Russia’s proposal for a “step-by-step” plan toward Iran’s nuclear program, made on July 13, according to which Tehran could address questions about its nuclear program and be rewarded with a gradual easing of sanctions.





Salehi said that Iranian experts are studying the details of the initiative, adding that the final plan should be drawn up in such a way that both Tehran and Moscow accept it.





“The Russians took a well-intentioned step forward, and we welcome this gesture of goodwill,” the Iranian foreign minister stated.





Libyans will not allow U.S. to hijack their revolution





Commenting on the victory of the Libyan people over the regime of Muammar Gaddafi, Salehi said that the Libyan nation will not allow the United States to hijack their revolution.



