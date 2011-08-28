Persian Press Review

This column features excerpts from news articles, editorials, commentaries, and interviews of the leading Iranian newspapers and websites. This column features excerpts from news articles, editorials, commentaries, and interviews of the leading Iranian newspapers and websites.









Sunday’s headlines





TEHRAN-E EMROOZ: Those who raise marginal issues do not care about interests of people and country, Qalibaf says





KHORASAN: Iranian people have so far provided Somalis with aid worth 270 billion rials





QODS: Iran joins 10 world’s countries producing carbon fiber





HEMAYAT: U.S. intervention in Syria is presumptuous, Salehi says





TAFAHOM: Iran’s electricity exports increases





KAYHAN: Iran attains self-sufficiency in production of materials used in fuselages of missiles





JAM-E JAM: Libya hails Iran’s help to revolutionists, foreign minister says





HAMSHAHRI: Private hospitals say goodbye to supplemental insurance





IRAN: Government will continue path of Imam (Khomeini) to the bitter end, president says





SHARQ: Central Bank of Syria dismisses news of receiving $6 billion from Iran





FARHIKHTEGAN: Russia, China oppose draft resolution calling for sanctions against Syria





Leading article





HEMAYAT, in a news report entitled “Iran’s Market Surrounded by Foreign Fruit”, has said that the harvest season of summer fruits has come to an end, but the source of excessive imports of fruit have not yet been determined. The report also said according to the latest statistics, 312,000 tons of fruit worth $227 million were legally imported to the country over the first four months of the Iranian calendar year (started on March 21), and it seems that millions of dollars have gone to the pocket of those who have illegally imported fruit to the country. However, Mohammad Rajaii, chairman of the Majlis Agriculture Committee, recently told the Mehr News Agency that the value of imports to the country has decreased, and only an amount of fruit, which the Agriculture Ministry deems necessary, is being imported.





JAVAN has quoted MP Hamid Reza Fouladgar, a member of the Islamic Society of Engineers, as saying that although principlists have different likes and dislikes, they will present a single list of candidates for the March parliamentary elections due to the fact that they are pursuing a common goal and there is a great deal of common ground between them. Elsewhere in his remarks, Fouladgar commented on the principlist unity committee, saying that the Islamic Revolution Resistance Front should introduce two representatives to the committee as soon as possible because that move will benefit the principlist movement. He also predicted that principlists, reformists, and some other independent movements will run their candidates in the elections. The participation of candidates of all persuasions will lead to people’s high turnout for the elections, Fouladgar added. Elsewhere in his remarks, the MP commented on the fact that principlists have suggested that reformists run for the elections, saying reformists are seeking to suggest that the elections are not free. Therefore, principlists’ invitation to reformists to take part in the elections means that according to the Constitution and the electoral law, everyone can contest the elections, he added. “(However), the system is not waiting for a small group of people to contest the elections,” Fouladgar stated.









In an interview with the JAM-E JAM, Defense Minister Ahmad Vahidi has said that groundless accusations that certain Western countries have been making against the Islamic Republic of Iran regarding its nuclear activities are merely meant to hinder the progress of the Iranian nation and government. “We have repeatedly announced and announce again that the nature of our nuclear program is peaceful and nuclear weapons have no place in our defense doctrine,” Vahidi stated. He added, “We, according to the Islamic-Iranian school of thought and Islamic teachings, regard the use of any type of unconventional weapon and weapons of mass destruction as haram (prohibited in Islam).” He added, “We are using the country’s national resources and capacities” to help develop the country and elevate the status of the people. The defense chief also said, “We will not spend the national budget on (developing) nuclear weapons.” Defense minister went on to say that certain Western countries themselves spend large sums of money on developing fatal weapons, which they test wherever they drag a country into a war, such as Iraq and Afghanistan.